NMB healthcare aide accused of stealing $11K from former mayor

WHITESVILLE, NC (WMBF) – A woman trusted to take care of a former mayor is now accused of stealing from her.
Earlene Locklear, from North Myrtle Beach, is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny.
Police said Locklear was pilfering money and fraudulently using a debit card while employed as a healthcare aide to former Whiteville Mayor Ann Jones.
Jones told officers she realized there was a large amount of money missing from her bank account.
The former mayor learned that Locklear was taking the money and had help from Brittany Locklear and another female suspect who was also working for Jones.
Once Jones learned about the suspected theft she fired the aides.
An investigation found that between Feb. and May of 2018, Locklear took over $11,000.
North Myrtle Beach police arrested Locklear on Wednesday and took her to Whiteville.
She is currently in the Columbus County Detention Center on a $48,000 bond.
