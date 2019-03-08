NC man arrested on drug charges, outstanding warrant

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Pembroke man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant and several drug charges, according to an online post from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnathan Leroy Locklear, 36, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct.
Deputies say Locklear was arrested at the sheriff’s office after he arrived to pick up property. An officer contacted him and was aware that he had an outstanding warrant. When the officer was serving the warrant, he smelled the odor of marijuana, according to the post. Deputies say further investigation led to the seizure of cocaine and marijuana from Locklear’s vehicle.
Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $21,500 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.