Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for trafficking drugs

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs Thursday and was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Vernon Alvin Weathers, Jr., 39, of Greenwood County, pleaded guilty to second-offense trafficking methamphetamine, 10 to 28 grams.
The incident happened on May 23, 2017, after an officer with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Weathers, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found with 16 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket, the release states.
The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson presided over the case and sentenced Weathers to 8 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.
“Weathers’ conviction is classified as both a violent and a serious offense and he must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole,” Assistant Solicitor George Henry Martin III said.
