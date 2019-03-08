Judge rejects bid for new trial for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father

RALEIGH, NC (WMBF) – A North Carolina judge said on Friday he won’t allow a man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father to have a new trial.
According to our news partner WRAL, Judge Winson Gilchrist informed lawyers he would deny Daniel Green’s request for an evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial
An attorney for Green said she has filed a motion for the judge to reconsider. And she said if that’s not allowed then she’ll file an appeal.
James Jordan Sr. was shot and killed while napping in his car in the early hours of July 23 1993, just outside of Lumberton.
His body was found 11 days later.
A Robeson County jury convicted Green of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.