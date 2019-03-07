Chicago man makes crosses by hand for all Alabama tornado victims

BEAUREGARD, AL (WBRC) - In all the sadness that surrounds the tragedy people in Lee County are facing right now, there is a glimpse of hope that drove all the way from Chicago to simply show love to the families who lost loved ones.
Greg Zanis is the founder of Crosses for Losses. And Sunday night when Zanis heard the news, he started making crosses until he got to 23.
“I worked through the night until I got them built. I think it was some 30-odd hours and then got in my truck and came down here and got all the names, so I got here this morning at 2 a.m. and by 4 o’clock I had all the names actually put on each of the crosses - the correct spelling, the correct ages,” he said.
Zanis has not stopped since Sunday at 10 p.m. Each cross is hand crafted and meticulously made.
“You know, I cut them out and I sand them, of course, and I give them two coats of paint and then I make the hearts individually for these, and, of course, they get two coats of paint on them too. But they do not mean anything until they have a name on them,” Zanis said.
Zanis is inspired to do something for the victims and their families because he knows the pain they feel.
“My best friend and my father-in-law were murdered, and I found him shot in the head dead in the bottom of the stairs in a pool of blood. I build every cross for Bud in his honor,” he said.
His hard work brings a since of peace to these families and the community, but the trips are never easy for him.
“I just cry too much because nobody should lose a 6-year-old like this. I have a hard time when I am in town and luckily I can leave but I leave a piece of my heart behind every time I go someplace. It’s not the wood, it’s the family members that I’m going to be meeting here. I know what I am in for, I have done this before. You know, I may look strong, but it has got to be the toughest thing that anyone could ever do. You know I feel like I am bearing the weight of the whole nation a lot of times. But someone has got to show love in this country,” Zanis said.
President Donald Trump reached out for Zanis to stay until Friday when he visit, but Zanis says he turned him down. He says he is tired and is going to head home and that he doesn’t do it to get big recognition. He just wants to show the families that he cares and after that his job is done and it’s time to leave.
