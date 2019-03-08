CCMF adds first female performers to 2019 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Eight female-based acts were added to the Carolina Country Music Fest lineup on Friday, according to an online post from festival organizers.
The acts include Cam, Gone West, Sweet Tea Trio, Delta Rae, Smithfield, Gabby Barrett, Taylor Norris and Page MacKenzie.
The group joins 13 previously announced performers, including Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne and Midland.
The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.
