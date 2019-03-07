Tim Tebow comes to Myrtle Beach, helps struggling family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Sports star Tim Tebow made a visit Wednesday morning to Myrtle Beach to make sure a family had heat and air conditioning.
Tebow went and visited the Ermi’s family, who received a new heating and cooling system from the ARS Cares program. The ARS Cares Program strives to reach out to those suffering without heat or air conditioning and provides them with a free HVAC system.
The Ermi’s family was nominated by their daughter, who said they have not had heat or air conditioning since last summer.
“My mother and father are in their 70s. My handicapped sister with Downs Syndrome also lives with them,” the Ermi’s daughter wrote in her nomination. “They are all on medications, but I am most worried about my sister, who is on a medication that lowers her immune system and she gets sick very easy.”
Due to his passion for people with special needs, Tebow wanted to be a part of the installation and help the Ermi’s family.
