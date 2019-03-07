SWEET TREATS: Alcohol-infused ice cream, donuts coming to IT’SUGAR on Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach residents and visitors are in for sweet treat.
IT’SUGAR, the largest specialty candy retailer in the world, announced its exclusive partnership with Doughnuttery, an innovative, family-owned doughnut company, and Tipsy Scoop, a liquor-infused ice cream and sorbet company.
Doughnuttery and Tipsy Scoop will open shops in the IT’SUGAR Broadway at the Beach location on Saturday, March 9.
“We are ecstatic to join forces with Doughnuttery and Tipsy Scoop to create a uniquely sweet destination,” said Jeff Rubin, Founder and CEO of IT’SUGAR. “Our Myrtle Beach customers are in for a treat with these over-the-top offerings.”
Tipsy Scoop’s in-store “barlour” will feature alcohol-infused ice cream, sorbets, sundaes and pints. Some of the cocktail-inspired ice cream flavors include Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean Bourgon and Spiked Hazelnut Coffee. There will also be non-alcoholic options for customers under 21.
Doughnuttery will provide customers with an insanely sweet toppings bar so that visitors can customize their own doughnuts. One of the sugary toppings is called Unicorn Nuts which is cotton candy, edible glitter and sugar.
