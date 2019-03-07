Spring-like warmth, showers for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer temperatures are moving in but they come with the risk of showers and storms this weekend.
Temperatures remain safely above freezing Friday morning with most spots remaining frost-free. The clouds begin to increase through the day but we’ll continue to see warmer air filter in. Afternoon highs climb to right around 60° through Friday. The rain chances return after sunset with scattered showers expected through the night.
Some of those showers linger into Saturday morning but most of the day will remain rain-free. Temperatures continue to climb as we hit 68° Saturday afternoon.
Another round of rain is expected Sunday as a cold front moves through. Most of the day is dry but the rain chances will increase late in the day. Despite the increase clouds and rain chances, temperatures continue to climb. We’ll take the afternoon highs to 74° Sunday afternoon.
We’ll keep the warmer weather going into early next before a brief drop through mid-week. We’ll go from 71° Monday afternoon to 58° for Tuesday.
