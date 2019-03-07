A second multi-use path could be added to Carolina Forest Boulevard plan

The current plans are part of the county’s RIDE III project and calls for expanding the two-lane portion of Carolina Forest Boulevard to four lanes, from Gateway Drive to River Oaks Drive. In addition, the plans call for building one multi-use path down the western side of Carolina Forest Boulevard. However, Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato says adding a second path that would run down the eastern side of the road would help with safety on the busy boulevard. He noted the multi-use path will most likely be used by people traveling to the recreation center and the library, so adding this second path on the same side of the road of those facilities would just make sense.