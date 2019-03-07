A second multi-use path could be added to Carolina Forest Boulevard plan

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In just a few months, Horry County will break ground on the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard, a project which also includes one multi-use path. But now, Horry County officials want to add to those plans to help make the roads safer.
The current plans are part of the county’s RIDE III project and calls for expanding the two-lane portion of Carolina Forest Boulevard to four lanes, from Gateway Drive to River Oaks Drive. In addition, the plans call for building one multi-use path down the western side of Carolina Forest Boulevard. However, Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato says adding a second path that would run down the eastern side of the road would help with safety on the busy boulevard. He noted the multi-use path will most likely be used by people traveling to the recreation center and the library, so adding this second path on the same side of the road of those facilities would just make sense.
“The way the Carolina Forest Boulevard - the expansion - was engineered, there is one multi-use path on the side of the road opposite of the rec center and the library, and when I noticed that I thought maybe it would make sense to have a multi-use path on both sides since most people will be using it to get to that facility,” said DiSabato.
DiSabato says the proposed second multi-use path would cost approximately $5 million and hopes excess money from the county’s Ride II project will cover the cost.
However, a major concern for residents is a further delay to a long overdue project. President of the Carolina Forest Civic Association, Carole VanSickler, says although she’s for the idea of adding a second path to help with safety concerns, she wants the county to focus on widening the roads first.
“I fully support the concept of having walkways on both sides, but if it means delaying the shovels getting into the ground, I would say let’s get the roadway widened and add the other pathway down the road," said VanSickler.
Officials say funding is secured now and out to bid for the current project that includes the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard and the one multi-use path. Officials agree, and they plan to first move forward with the current project as originally planned with one path.
“I mean they don’t want a delay in the construction and I understand that. They’ve been waiting for this road for a really long time, so I don’t want to do anything that’s going to cause any delay in the construction of the project," said DiSabato.
DiSabato said construction is expected to begin in May.
