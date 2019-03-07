Rededication of Nance Plaza is first step towards downtown Myrtle Beach master plan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In 1908, Daniel and Mary Ellen Nance came to Myrtle Beach on a wagon pulled by an ox and started a life here with their nine children.
Now 111 years later, Nance Plaza was rededicated in honor of them, moving the city one step closer to revitalizing downtown Myrtle Beach.
“Granddaddy was one of the original five that signed that charter for Myrtle Beach, back in 1935 I think it was, and both of them have done so much for the town of Myrtle Beach,” said David Watts, grandchild of Daniel and Mary Nance.
It’s said the Nance’s contributed to Myrtle Beach’s civic, business and religious growth. And as the husband and wife began their journey around what’s now Nance Plaza decades ago, city leaders hope that the rededication will symbolize the journey the city is now taking to redevelop the area.
“To the Nance family, I would say I hope this signifies the city’s commitment to maintaining the integrity on why this park was started to begin with,” Mayor Brenda Buthune said. “But for other reasons, I hope that it shows our community that the city is committed to revitalizing this area, the heart of our downtown.”
Lauren Clever, the executive director for the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, said Nance Plaza is what sparked the idea between her and the rest of the organization to give the area a face lift, restoring it to its full potential.
At next week’s city council meeting, there will be a resolution proposed to adopt the Myrtle Beach Redevelopment Master Plan which has the potential of adding a children’s museum, library, new retail and living opportunities, additional parking, and many other things.
“And that’s really the first step is that city council approves it and wants to move forward and then we begin some of the elimination processes to start figuring out what we need to do to actually accomplish that plan,” Clever said.
She added the funding for the Nance Plaza was through a partnership with the city and she believes this will be the case during future projects going forward since the goal of all involved is to make Myrtle Beach become what they know it can be.
“We have so many people looking in this area and wanting to do something with us and this area will be revitalized within our lifetime, I promise you and it’s exciting to be a part of that,” Bethune said.
