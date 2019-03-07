Police seize AK47s, drugs and cash after search warrant; 5 arrested

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Five people were arrested after police seized drugs, cash and several firearms from a Myrtle Beach area home.
On Feb. 18, police executed a search warrant in the 4300 block of Appaloosa Drive after an in-depth drug investigation, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Police say they seized the following firearms:
- Two Draco AK-47s
- Three Glock 19’s 9MM
- Two Glock 43’s 9MM
- MMP Bodyguard .380 cal.
- GSG 1911 .22 cal.
- Springfield 9MM
- Sig Sauer 9MM
According to the release, 90 grams of heroin, 344 grams of meth, two pounds of marijuana and $3,564 were also seized.
Jose Barrera Jr, 25, was charged with trafficking meth over ten grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking meth over 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was released on $52,000 bond.
Jose Barrera, 54, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking meth over 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was released on $32,500 bond.
Christian Mitchell, 21, was charged with trafficking meth over ten grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking meth over 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $42,500 bond.
Courtney Mills, 23, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking meth over 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was released on $32,500.
Clayton Nichols, 22, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He was released on $7,500 bond.
