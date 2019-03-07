North Myrtle Beach city leaders move forward with parking solution

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach city leaders are moving forward with a short-term solution to the city’s ongoing parking problem.
City leaders heard a presentation for Phase One of the parking study from consultants Wednesday, who gave recommendations on what the city can do right now to solve the issue before the start of summer.
“I think we came out of this workshop with a lot of good ideas that we will implement immediately," said Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
Those ideas came from recommendations given to council through the parking study. Leaders gave the green-light for the extension of ten existing beach parking lots from their current end points to the conservation line. That would add roughly 212 parking spaces, and come at a total price tag of around $300,000.
“If we could address 250, possibly, maybe even more, that’s a good start," said Hatley.
Council supported paid parking along the beachfront, which would cost people $2 an hour, allowing residents one free parking sticker per family. They also gave the go-ahead for a trial run of a shuttle that would take people from a nearby elementary school to the beach.
“We’re not adding more spaces but we’re allowing more people to get to the beach," said Hatley.
Jim Shortle has owned property in North Myrtle Beach for about 20 years now. He said the parking problem has left him and many others frustrated, even pushing some to move altogether.
“There’s cars parking at stop signs and in driveways, backwards, they’re parked parallel, parked perpendicular, there’s really no control on it," said Shortle.
Shortle said while he’s strongly against alternative designs that include median parking, he sees some of these solutions presented today as a good start.
“I think using the full street-end parking and paid parking at these locations... those were the most popular solutions," said Shortle.
The city will work to put these changes in place immediately so they can be implemented by the beginning of the summer season. Right now, there’s no timeline for Phase Two of the parking study which is a long-term solution.
