Myrtle Beach robotics team raising money to compete at World Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For more than 25 years, FIRST Robotics has helped inspire kids with a love for science and technology through educational competitions.
Next month, a Myrtle Beach team is headed to the World Championship in Houston, Texas to represent the state of South Carolina on April 17-20, 2019.
“It’s really fun. We get to try a bunch of different ideas, some fail and other we kept using until the end,” said Aidan Rubbo.
Meet the Penguineers. For the past six month the team of middle and high school students have been working together to build a robot from the ground up.
“Some of these mechanisms you see on the robot take three or four prototypes before we’re ready to build a final product,” said Ryan Bao.
In just their third year, the team has grown from its original four members to now having 13 members and last month they punched their tickets to the world championship in Houston, Texas.
“It’s pretty great, it’s cool to have something that works that we made,” said Mia Bailey.
Over the next several weeks, the Penguineers will be working extra hard to make sure their robot is in top condition for the world championship in Houston, Texas, but they’re also going to have to raise $25,000 and need the communities help to get them there.
“During this time, we are still working on our robot, we’re making improvements to our program and have new ideas,let alone the fundraising which we’ve never done before, which is daunting but we are making it happen,” said Louis Rubbo.
Students involved in this competition range from 7th grade to 12th grade and have access to tens of millions of dollars in college scholarships after graduation.
As for the future of the Penguineers, they hope to see more teams in the area competing in all FIRST programs across the state.
“This is great fun and it’s accessible to everyone you do not need to be an engineer or robotics person,” said Rubbo.
The team is set up as nonprofit and for those who donate can receive a tax deduction.
They also have a GoFundMe set up for their trip, you can donate here.
You can also donate to The Penguineers Booster Club, 909 Kalmia Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
