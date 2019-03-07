Myrtle Beach ranked top 10 places to buy secondary home

By WMBF News Staff | March 6, 2019 at 9:45 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 9:45 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Looking for a home away from home? The Myrtle Beach area may be the best place for you to look.

In a new study by Smartasset of the hottest secondary home markets nationwide, Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach area is ranked seventh in the nation.

In 2017 over 45 percent of the homes purchased in the Myrtle Beach area were non-primary dwellings.

Ocean City, New Jersey took the number one spot.

