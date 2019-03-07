Local Psychologist charged for not paying taxes on over $780K

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Revenue after he allegedly failed to report over $780,000 of income, according to a news release.
Leonard Goldschmidt, 49, is charged with four counts of failure to file a tax return.
Authorities say between 2014 and 2017, Goldschmidt earned $784,660 in gross income but failed to file South Carolina individual income tax returns. According to arrest warrants, Goldschmidt acknowledged that he failed to file.
Goldschmidt was released from the Georgetown County Detention Center about six hours after his arrest, jail records show. He faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to one year in prison on each charge.
