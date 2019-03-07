Judge denies man’s motion for ‘stand your ground’ defense in murder case

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A judge denied a Myrtle Beach man’s motion to dismiss his pending murder charges under the “stand your ground” law on Tuesday.
Calvin Durrell Ford, 32, argued he was justified in the shooting deaths of 26-year-old Dameion Hakeem Alston and 27-year-old Marquis Jamal Burgess, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson granted a directed verdict at the state’s request for the charge involving Alston’s death, and denied Ford’s motion for Burgess’ death, the release states.
Ford’s case is now set to proceed to trial on the two murder charges, as well as weapons offenses, which were not part of the motion to dismiss.
In 2016, the men were gathered for a celebration in the 1000 block of Warren Street when several shots were fired into the crowd, killing Alston and Burgess, according to the release.
Aliga Campbell, 22, also faces two counts of murder and weapons charges in relation to the case.
