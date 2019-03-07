Horry County Council members hope to move forward following explosive special meeting

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council members are hoping to move forward united following a divisive meeting where council members were split on whether to fire Administrator Chris Eldridge.
The vote on the motion to fire Eldridge finished 6-6, meaning the motion failed.
Members of council who voted not to fire Eldridge said his actions didn’t warrant termination.
“He didn’t do anything wrong,” Councilman Gary Loftus said.
Dennis DiSabato said he tried to put himself in Eldridge’s shoes when deciding what to do.
“If I were put in the same position as the administrator, I probably would’ve done the same thing,” DiSabato said. “Those alarm bells went off in my mind.”
Those on the opposite side, though, said Eldridge didn’t act appropriately following allegations of extortion surrounding Council Chairman Johnny Gardner.
“He should have taken it to SLED, but he should’ve taken it to SLED with advice of council,” Johnny Vaught said.
The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police took to Facebook Wednesday to express its concerns about the vote to keep Eldridge. The post said Eldridge cut the employee accrual rate for vacation and sick time. It also said Eldridge has “destroyed the morale with Horry County employees.”
Eldridge declined an interview request Wednesday.
Gardner said he wouldn’t be surprised if the topic of Eldridge’s employment comes up again at some point.
“Probably, based on the law of averages and statistics,” Gardner said when asked if he believes it would come up. “Will it come up again? I don’t know. I hope it doesn’t. I hope that everything works out well, because I love this county.”
Vaught said he advised Eldridge to look elsewhere for employment.
“I said, ‘But I think you should realize that you need to be looking at an exit strategy and looking for another position somewhere,’” Vaught said.
Regardless of which side council members line up on, they seem to agree it’s time to move forward and unite.
The next council meeting is set for the evening of March 19.
