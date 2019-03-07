Horry business owner arrested, accused of failing to pay over 26K in withholding taxes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A local business owner was arrested Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Revenue after he reportedly failed to pay over $26,000 in withholding taxes, according to a news release.
Jorge Borrego, who is the owner of Eva Electric Inc., is charged with three counts of failure to collect, account for or pay withholding tax.
According to arrest warrants, Borrego knowingly failed to pay $26,601 in withholding taxes to the state. The taxes were withheld from Eva Electric Inc. employee wages from 2015 to 2017, the release states.
Borrego, 44, is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing. If convicted, he faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per charge.
