Florence County deputy terminated following arrest

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County deputy was fired Wednesday after he was arrested on misconduct in office and assault charges, according to a news release.
Deputies allege Brian Thomas Proffitt, 35, knowingly omitted material information from an incident report which may have implicated him in an assault during the arrest of a suspect.
Proffitt was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, the release states. He was released Wednesday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 surety bond.
