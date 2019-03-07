FIRST ALERT: Temperatures start climbing today, spring-like by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold weather will begin to ease starting today with much warmer weather on tap for the weekend.
Once again, Thursday is starting off with cold temperatures and a heavy coating of frost. Most areas will start the day between 26 and 31 degrees.
Despite the cold and frosty start, a gradual warming trend will start today. With plenty of sunshine, afternoon temperatures will climb out of the 40s and into the lower 50s by the afternoon.
Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as the last few nights. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s across the Grand Strand and middle 30s inland with a little patchy frost. Freezing temperatures are not expected.
The warming trend continues on Friday as readings climb to 60 by the afternoon. More clouds will move in by the afternoon and evening, but not rain is expected on Friday.
The warming trend kicks into high gear over the weekend with temperatures near 70 on Saturday and in the lower and middle 70s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through most of the weekend. Regarding rain chances, just a stray shower or two is possible on Saturday. Sunday will feature a slightly better chance of shower and possibly even a thunderstorm by late in the day.
