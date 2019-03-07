Drugs, guns seized during search warrant in Pee Dee home

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrests of two people after an investigation into drug activity at a home in Hartsville.
Investigators served a search warrant Tuesday on a home on F Street.
They located 127 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms including a stolen piston, prescription pills, MDMA pills, marijuana, weight scales and $1,100 inside the home.
“My Narcotics Investigators did an excellent investigation gathering evidence to secure a search warrant for this residence,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Due to their tireless, work we were able to get these drugs off the street and guns out of the wrong hands.”
Authorities arrested Antwuan Tyree Stevenson, 27, and Juquesha Tasha Bishop, 23.
The two are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Stevenson remains in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Bishop has been released on bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.