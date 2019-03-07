Documents: Horry County administrator has not received evaluation in 4 years

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – New documents obtained by WMBF News shows that Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge has not had an evaluation by county council members in four years.
WMBF News submitted a Freedom of Information request for his evaluation and contract after a heated special-called meeting on March 5, where a motion was made to terminate Eldridge after the fallout over a State Law Enforcement Division investigation into possible extortion. It ended in a 6-6 tie vote, which meant the motion failed and Eldridge kept his job.
The move has angered public safety groups. The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police took to Facebook Wednesday to express its concerns about the vote to keep Eldridge. The post said Eldridge cut the employee accrual rate for vacation and sick time. It also said Eldridge has “destroyed the morale with Horry County employees.”
Then on Thursday Horry County Professional Firefighters IAFF L4345 posted a statement on Facebook saying quote, “Public safety has lost confidence in the administrator, it’s well known that you can’t keep everyone happy but the high turnover rate is a direct reflection of his leadership. People are leaving because they feel they will be terminated for the smallest offense. Ironically, he is now in the position he put many others.”
Eldridge’s last evaluation was done on October 22, 2014. His contract states that an evaluation would be done annually, but it’s up to council members to perform the evaluation.
The evaluation is done on a 1 to 5 scale, with 1 being “unacceptable” and 5 being “outstanding.”
One question asked, “Does the county administrator maintain a standard of respect for department heads’ ability and encourage their initiative? Does he/she challenge them to perform at their highest level?
The county council members who performed the review gave Eldridge a 3, which is “satisfactory.” They left a comment saying, “I do not know if Chris has respect for department heads. I don’t believe he challenges them to perform at their highest level.”
Eldridge received a 1 in the “Execution of Policy” category. The question asked, “Does the county administrator understand the laws and ordinances of the county and enforce them fairly?”
“A constituent came to me who had allegedly been raped and could not get answers from the detective or the police department. I ask (sic) for a meeting with Chris, police chief, detective and constituent. Chris refused to have the detective at the meeting. Even after I explained the need to,” the council member wrote in the comments section.
When asked, “Does the county administrator work well with citizens and properly handle their complaints?” The council member gave Eldridge a 2 and wrote, “Chris did not work well with the lady or her husband who was allegedly raped. When I tried to be her advocate you kept saying you were protecting me. To this day I don’t know how I needed protecting.”
Eldridge did receive 4’s which are an “exceptional” ranking.
When asked “Does the county administrator involve himself/herself in the planning process to the correct degree? Does he/she review the process and look for better ways of handling county development activities?” Horry County council members said, “Chris works well with his assistant administrator’s in finding better ways of handling county development.
Eldridge was also given a 4 ranking when it comes to ensure the budget is prepared and executed in a manner that is approved by county council.
Eldridge’s overall score on his evaluation was a 3.
WMBF News also looked over Eldridge’s contract between April 21, 2015 to April 21, 2019. At the start of the contract, he was given a base salary of $170,000 a year. According to his contract, his base salary is now $200,000 a year.
Eldridge also receives a vehicle allowance of $9,600 per year but his monthly allowance “shall be increased annually by 4 percent amount,” according to the contract.
Eldridge’s severance policy came up during the March 5 meeting. One council member stated that it would cost the county more to terminate Eldridge than it would be to keep him.
According to his contract, if he is terminated, Horry County would have to give him a severance payment that’s equal to six months salary at its current rate. The severance could be paid in a lump sum or on a bi-weekly basis. Eldridge would be compensated for all leave and all paid holidays. Eldridge would also receive health insurance and his car allowance for six months following his termination, according to the contract.
If Eldridge would resign from his position, he would get nothing.
