Deputies searching for armed suspects who robbed Pee Dee Dollar General store
By WMBF News Staff | March 6, 2019 at 10:37 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 10:39 PM

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday night.

Deputies said they responded around 9:50 p.m. to the Dollar General store in the Lydia community.

They said two suspects armed with handguns went into the store and demanded money and cigarettes.

Deputies said they do not have a description of the suspects.

Investigators didn’t say if anyone inside the store was hurt.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they become available.

