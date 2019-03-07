Deputies searching for armed suspects who robbed Pee Dee Dollar General store

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday night.
Deputies said they responded around 9:50 p.m. to the Dollar General store in the Lydia community.
They said two suspects armed with handguns went into the store and demanded money and cigarettes.
Deputies said they do not have a description of the suspects.
Investigators didn’t say if anyone inside the store was hurt.
