Deputies: One arrested, another wanted after burglarizing home, kidnapping homeowner

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man was arrested and another is wanted after allegedly kidnapping a homeowner after burglarizing their residence.
On Feb. 19, deputies allege the two suspects entered the victim’s home near Lamar and assaulted the victim, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects allegedly took money and items out of the home before forcing the victim into their car trunk. According to the release, the suspects drove to a local bank and forced the victim to retrieve money from an account. Deputies say the victim was able to escape.
Barry Anthony Jones, Jr., 21, of Timmonsville, has been charged with kidnapping and first-degree burglary. His bond was denied, and he remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Devante Lamar Clark, 26, of Bishopville, is wanted in connection to the case.
If you have any information on Clark’s whereabouts, contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
