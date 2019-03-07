City of Myrtle Beach takes back control of tourism taxes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thursday morning during a special called meeting, Myrtle Beach City Council members voted to take back control of Accommodations Taxes and Hospitality Fee collected within city limits.
The City of Myrtle Beach is now the first of three municipalities; Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach; to approve such an amendment.
In doing so the City will now have an Accommodations Tax of 3.0% and Hospitality Tax at 2.0%, as well as a credit for any Hospitality Fee paid, effective July 1, 2019.
The City says this is not an increase in taxes, but a re-organization of how the funds are managed.
Responding to concerns about continued funding for the proposed I-73, city leaders say a portion of the money collected from those taxes will go towards I-73 however an amount and plan for that funding was not specified.
