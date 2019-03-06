United Way, BB&T partner to provide free tax prep in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The United Way of Horry County and BB&T want to help people with their taxes.
The two have partnered up to provide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites throughout the county for free tax preparation.
The sites offer free expert tax prep for people who make under $56,000 a year and need help with budgeting, financial success, credit reports and savings.
On Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, BB&T will have their Banking Bus on hand to help people file their taxes and check their credit for free. They will also analyze the credit checks and give tips on how to make it better.
Banking Bus times and locations:
Friday, March 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BB&T Bus will be at the Surfside Library
410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach, SC
Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BB&T Bus will be at the Conway Library
801 Main Street, Conway, SC
VITA SITES for 2019
Every Wednesday through April 10th from 1 PM – 5 PM VITA volunteers will be at the Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach to help people file their taxes for free.
Every Saturday through April 6th from 10 AM – 2 PM VITA volunteers will be at Conway Library to help people files their taxes from free.
Click here for more information on the VITA sites or call the United Way Office at 843-347-5195.
