Two arrested in vehicle theft investigation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested following an investigation into stolen vehicles in Darlington County.
According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Glen Tyndall, 26, and Joshua Charlton Holladay, 26, were arrested on Feb. 26.
Tyndall is charged with grand larceny, operation of chop shop and three counts of receiving stolen goods. Holladay is charged with receiving stolen goods.
“My Investigators continuously arrest Tyndall for theft related crimes, but he refuses to quit,” said Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Matt, until you quit or go to prison, there will always be a place for you at my jail.”
Deputies say the duo were in possession of multiple stolen vehicles and were attempting to change vehicle identification numbers so they would not appear stolen.
The suspects also attempted to sell a 1996 Toyota Camry to an area metal recycling company for $187.20, the release states.
Tyndall was placed in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and is being held on a $95,000 bond for charges related to this investigation. Tyndall received an additional $40,000 bond for a probation violation and was released on a personal recognizance bond.
