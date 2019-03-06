This is Carolina: Mother-daughter duo turn hardship into happiness with ‘Pink Pineapple’

“I am a survivor of violence from the home. It was not physical, it was mental and I wanted to get out of it for years and years and years until it came to the point I said, ‘I don’t care if I’m living under a bridge, I want to get out.’ So, I took my stuff in the middle of the night, my friend picked us up. Friends from church let me live in this house in Ocean Lakes Campground,” Fuenmayor explained.