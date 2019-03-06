Spring-like warmth makes a return soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We still have some cold mornings to get through before the warmer weather returns..
Another round of frost arrives Thursday morning as temperatures dip below-freezing to start the day. Sunny skies prevail through the afternoon as we turn just a little bit warmer. We’ll top out around 54° Thursday afternoon.
Warmer weather continues to move in as we inch towards the weekend. Friday afternoon features the return of 60° warmth with just a few more clouds around. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend hitting 70° Saturday, and into the middle 70s for Sunday afternoon!
The clouds will continue to thicken up this weekend and that’s when our next chance of rain returns. Isolated showers are expected Saturday with a slightly better chance of rain into Sunday. We’re not looking at a wash out either day but expect a lot of clouds around both days.
