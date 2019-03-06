Skeletal remains found in NC identified as missing 55-year-old woman

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The skeletal remains that were found last month in Lumberton have been identified as 55-year-old Susan McGirt, the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
The remains were found on Feb. 27 near railroad tracks on Powersville Road. McGirt, who has been missing since July 4, 2018, was last seen walking away from her assisted living facility. A Silver Alert was issued after she disappeared.
Deputies say a cause of death has not been determined by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.
