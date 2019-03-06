SCHP investigating school bus crash in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning in Aynor.
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. and involved an Aynor Middle School bus with one student on board, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP, the bus ran into a ditch on Burroughs Road. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The student was not injured in the wreck, Collins said.
