Sailor from Aynor serves on USS John C. Stennis

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) – A man from Aynor is protecting and serving his country while on board the USS John C. Stennis.
The Navy Office of Community Outreach sent WMBF News this picture of U.S. Navy Aircrew Survivial Equipmentman 2nd Class Marshall Martin hard at work.
The Navy said he was torqueing a fitting on a seat pan in the oxygen shop aboard the aircraft carrier.
The John C. Stennis is currently station in the South China Sea. The aircraft carrier is deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
Thank you Marshall Martin for your service and protecting our country.
