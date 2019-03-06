3 runaway teens found safe; criminal case ongoing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Deputies say three runaway teens who may be have been in the Myrtle Beach area have been located and are safe, according to a news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, deputies sought the public’s help in locating Natalie Karen Alexis Deese, David Will Stogner and Kayla Gail Woods, who are all 15 years old. They were last seen on March 3 in Kershaw County. Deputies said the teens were believed to be together, possibly with William Varnadore, 27, who is a person of interest in the investigation.
The criminal investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to released at a later date.
