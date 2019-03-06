Rep. Tom Rice supports federal grant for I-73 construction

“I applaud the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for submitting an application for the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Federal Grant program to receive funding for I-73. I led a letter to Secretary Chao with Senator Graham and Senator Scott in support of their application. The INFRA Grant program provides federal dollars for infrastructure projects that will achieve the Administration’s goal of driving the economy through infrastructure investment, especially in rural areas. I-73 is a perfect fit. It will traverse three of the poorest counties in South Carolina- Marion, Marlboro, and Dillon- providing unprecedented opportunity for those who have felt left behind. I am grateful that SCDOT recognizes the importance of I-73 to not only the Seventh District, but the entire state and I will keep working at every level until this road is built.”