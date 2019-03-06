Record number of teams to participate in Ripken Experience Spring Training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It might not feel like baseball weather, but that didn’t stop players from taking the field at this week’s Ripken Experience Spring Training in Myrtle Beach, where more than 2,000 games will be played this spring.
“Myrtle Beach is becoming more popular and teams are enjoying the experience out here at Ripken,” said Ripken Experience Myrtle Beach General Manager Bobby Holland.
In its 13th season, the Myrtle Beach Ripken Experience has grown immensely, hosting hundreds of high school and college baseball and softball teams from across the country.
“They come down here for the beach, the climate and the experience,” said Holland.
It’s an experience that teams across the country have recognized.
Over the next two months, the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach will see a record number 483 teams participate in spring training.
“It’s just the idea of getting out and getting to play some outside competition because we’ve been practicing inside the gym for five weeks, it gets a little stale,” said Mike Scappa, manager at York College of Pennsylvania.
For teams like York College of Pennsylvania, it’s the first time the Spartans have trained and played baseball outside, gearing them up for the season ahead.
“Having multiple cages in these beautiful fields to play on, it’s the perfect jump start to our season,” said Spartans third baseman Rob Acierno.
The Ripken Experience has reinvested more than $10 million the past decade, enhancing the facility which generated an estimated $36 million impact on the local economy.
“It makes me happy when people come here and leave with a smile on their face and families have a good time enjoying the game,” said Holland.
The Ripken Experience is also looking to hire several employees for the upcoming spring and summer season, click the link for the application.
