NC teen injured in shooting; police investigating

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Tuesday night in Lumberton.
At around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of East 8th Street, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.
The 17-year-old boy told police his injury was the result of an accidental discharge. Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The boy was transported to local hospital for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the release states.
