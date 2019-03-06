NC deputies searching for pregnant woman

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for a missing pregnant woman who is expected to deliver her baby soon.
According to an online post from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Lynn Oxendine was last seen at a home on Revels Road in Maxton at around 1:00 p.m. Monday. Deputies say she is driving a 2008 black Honda CRV with NC tag “CET-7039.”
The vehicle has a yellow military infidel on the front and the trunk handle is missing, the post states. Oxendine was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey coat. She is described as standing 5-foot-3 and weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
