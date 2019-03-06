HCPD releases name of man charged in police chase

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police released the name of a man accused of leading officers on a chase that ended near an elementary school.
Jacob Ronald Clark faces several charges including failure to stop for blue lights and receiving stolen goods.
The Horry County police report shows officers saw a stolen box truck headed northbound on Highway 17 near the airport.
Officers pursued the car to 38th Avenue North, but then stopped trying to pull the driver over.
Horry County police continued their pursuit on Highway 17 Bypass, onto the Highway 22 interchange toward Conway.
The chase came to an end on Highway 701 near Homewood Elementary when Clark stopped and gave up, according to the police report.
Clark is currently being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.