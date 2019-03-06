HCFR members traveling to Maine to pay respects to fallen brother

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Members of Horry County Fire Rescue will travel to Maine to remember the life of a former comrade who lost his life in the line of duty.
Funeral arrangements were announced Monday for Capt. Joel Barnes. He was killed while responding to a house fire in Berwick, Maine, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page.
Before moving to Maine, Barnes, 32, served as a firefighter-paramedic in Horry County from Oct. 2013 through Dec. 2015, according to Horry County Fire Rescue officials. He mentored at Station No. 2 in Little River, worked at Medical Station No. 36 in the Myrtle Beach area and finished his work with the department at Station No. 20 on Scipio Lane.
Those who worked beside him during his time in South Carolina are attending his memorial service this weekend, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
“We're going to be sending several from our team to be there, including supervisors, Honor Guard members and two firefighters with whom Barnes worked,” HCFR said on Facebook.
Other firefighters are also traveling to Portland on their own to pay their respects to the fallen hero, the post states.
“Many people here are still rocked with sadness, but are also filled with pride to have worked with such an exemplary person,” said Horry County Fire Rescue officials.
Barnes will first be remembered in a private family service at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 10 at Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home in Portland, Maine, according to the funeral home’s website.
A public memorial service for Barnes is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Cross-Insurance Arena in Portland. A burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with a private graveside service.
“Joel was known for his wry whit. He enjoyed the outdoors and some of his favorite activities were camping, hiking, mountain biking, and kayaking,” according to an obituary by Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home.
