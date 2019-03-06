HCFR members traveling to Maine to pay respects to fallen brother

Before moving to Maine, Barnes, 32, served as a firefighter-paramedic in Horry County from Oct. 2013 through Dec. 2015, according to Horry County Fire Rescue officials. He mentored at Station No. 2 in Little River, worked at Medical Station No. 36 in the Myrtle Beach area and finished his work with the department at Station No. 20 on Scipio Lane.