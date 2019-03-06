Gunman in shooting caught on Facebook Live pleads guilty

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man who was captured on Facebook Live firing shots on Ocean Boulevard entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Derias Jshawn Little pleaded guilty to carjacking, attempted murder and a possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge.
A judge sentenced Little to 20 years in prison. The other charges of attempted murder filed against Little from the June 18, 2017 shooting will be dismissed as a result of the plea.
The shooting was streamed on Facebook Live by Bubba Hinso and went viral.
Authorities said Little and several others were along Ocean Boulevard when a fight broke out after Little sucker punched a person from Behind. They said Little also fired shots and exchanged gunfire with a motel security guard. Police said that’s when he took a car at gunpoint from a driver and a passenger.
Seven people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A patrol was also struck by rounds, but no officer was shot or injured during the incident.
The shooting brought national attention to Myrtle Beach after a violent weekend that included several other shooting in the area.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he hopes this case causes citizens to stop and think about how their decisions and actions can impact their lives.
“At some point, people need to think of the consequences associated with their actions. This teenager, with only a prior misdemeanor record, is going to miss his 20s and most of his 30s because he chose to shoot someone after a 20-second fight,” Richardson said. “Twenty years for 20 seconds could have all been avoided had there been some thought about the consequences of using a gun.”
Little and his co-defendants, whose charges remain pending, will be tried later this year.
