Frontier Communications expanding, hiring 70 new workers in Myrtle Beach

“As Myrtle Beach strives to become a Smart City of the future, it is with much excitement that I welcome Frontier Communications’ new Call Center. One of the strategic goals of the City’s Revitalization Master Plan is to make our Downtown a great place to live, work, visit and play. With over 70 new jobs created by Frontier, we are one step closer to reaching our goal,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.