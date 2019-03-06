Frontier Communications expanding, hiring 70 new workers in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Frontier Communications, a telecommunications company, announced it is expanding its operations in Myrtle Beach.
The company announced Tuesday it will employ about 70 new employees at the Residential Call Center on Lumber Street in Myrtle Beach.
Frontier renovated the 4th floor of their existing facility to accommodate the new operation.
“As Myrtle Beach strives to become a Smart City of the future, it is with much excitement that I welcome Frontier Communications’ new Call Center. One of the strategic goals of the City’s Revitalization Master Plan is to make our Downtown a great place to live, work, visit and play. With over 70 new jobs created by Frontier, we are one step closer to reaching our goal,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
Those interested in applying for the new positions can click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.