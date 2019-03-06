FIRST ALERT: Cold weather continues through tonight

The warming trend kicks into high gear just in time for the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday and all the way into the lower and middle 70s by Sunday. The warm up will come with more clouds at times over the weekend and the risk of some showers at times. Saturday’s rain chances are low at just 20%. By Sunday, the rain chance creeps up to 40% for the risk of mainly afternoon showers.