FIRST ALERT: Cold weather continues through tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold weather will continue through Wednesday night with another hard freeze likely.
Today will be sunny but continued cold. After a heavy frost and temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning, temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 40s by this afternoon.
Clear skies and light winds will set the stage for another hard freeze tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s across the Pee Dee and to near 30 along the Grand Strand. Another round of heavy frost is likely and sensitive plants and early blooms will need to be protected once again.
Thursday will finally see temperatures climbing out of the 40s into the lower 50s - milder but still cooler than normal for this time of year.
A more significant warming trend starts on Friday as temperatures climb to 60 by the afternoon.
The warming trend kicks into high gear just in time for the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday and all the way into the lower and middle 70s by Sunday. The warm up will come with more clouds at times over the weekend and the risk of some showers at times. Saturday’s rain chances are low at just 20%. By Sunday, the rain chance creeps up to 40% for the risk of mainly afternoon showers.
