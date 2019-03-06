Experts warn about scammers targeting popular money transferring app

Dr. John D’Ambrosio with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says there’s been several reports recently of users sending money through Cash App with it not going through. That’s when users begin searching for the Cash App customer service line through search engines like Google. What ends up happening is not all the numbers you find online will be authentic. Once people call the 800-number they believe is official, they get connected with a someone who claims to be an “official” Cash App customer service representative and asks for personal information. Some find a short time later their accounts are wiped clean by these scammers.