Experts warn about scammers targeting popular money transferring app

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Experts are warning the public to be on the lookout for scammers targeting money transferring apps.
These apps, such as Venmo, PayPal and Google Pay, are gaining in popularity and scammers are taking notice. Experts are warning users to slow down before you hit “pay.”
Dr. John D’Ambrosio with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says there’s been several reports recently of users sending money through Cash App with it not going through. That’s when users begin searching for the Cash App customer service line through search engines like Google. What ends up happening is not all the numbers you find online will be authentic. Once people call the 800-number they believe is official, they get connected with a someone who claims to be an “official” Cash App customer service representative and asks for personal information. Some find a short time later their accounts are wiped clean by these scammers.
D’Ambrosio wants to remind users to never give out your pin or personal information over the phone, no matter how credible the source may seem.
“There’s a lot of fake 800-numbers out there that are linking you to websites you think you’re going to be going to and those websites look real, they look like the real McCoy," said D’Ambrosio.
The BBB says Cash App has only one toll free number and it's automated. Cash App says it generally communicates through email and will never ask for a customer's PIN or sign-in codes. D’Ambrosio says internet is a great tool for information, but always make sure the site you're on is secure.
The BBB also says linking your credit card to payments instead of your personal checking account is a much safer route, so you can dispute bad transactions.
