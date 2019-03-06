Deputies searching for breaking and entering suspects

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two breaking and entering suspects.
Deputies say the incident happened between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Howell Road on Monday, according to an online post from the RCSO.
One suspect has a mark, possibly a tattoo, under his left eye, while the second suspect is believed to have shoulder length hair. The suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a dark in color, four-door Chevrolet Impala, the post states.
If you have any information, contact Inv. Brent Lamb at 910-671-3100.
