Cocaine, ecstasy seized following search warrant at Socastee home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police seized drugs and made two arrests Monday following a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Wallingford Circle in the Socastee area, according to a news release.
Hollie Cody MacDowell, 30, is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, three counts of distribution of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Glennie James Sargent, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
According to the release, police seized:
- Heroin – 19 grams
- Cocaine – 6 grams
- Crack cocaine – 14 grams
- Ecstasy – 37 tablets
- Marijuana – 2 ounces
The suspects are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.