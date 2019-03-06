AG to ask Court of Appeals to reconsider Conway woman’s voluntary manslaughter ruling

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s office said it will ask the Court of Appeals to reconsider its ruling to overturn a Conway woman’s conviction.
The South Carolina Court of Appeals released its opinion last week in Heather Sims’ case.
In August 2013, Horry County Police officers responded to a home on Old Reaves Ferry Road and found David Sims Jr. shot to death and Heather Sims stabbed. Heather Sims turned herself into police, but her and her attorneys maintained that she shot her husband in self-defense.
She was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Nov. 2015. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison, which was suspended to ten years in prison and five years probation.
The Court of Appeals overturned her conviction for voluntary manslaughter, ruling the trial judge should not have given the jury the option of voluntary manslaughter.
The court of appeals also denied the State’s request for a retrial on involuntary manslaughter citing double jeopardy.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s office said if the Court of Appeals declines the request, or rehears it and comes to the same decision, the Attorney General’s office will decide whether to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court.
Sims will remain in prison until a decision is made by the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.
