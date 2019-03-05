Woman who was reported missing last weekend arrested on child neglect charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The missing woman who police asked the public’s help in locating last weekend is now facing child neglect charges.
Dominique Chavel Hamm, 33, was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
On Sunday, Myrtle Beach police sought the public’s help in locating Hamm and her 9-year-old son, who were considered missing and endangered. At that time, Police said the pair was last seen at Dave & Buster’s restaurant at Broadway at the Beach at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities announced Hamm and the child were located at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. She was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail on the neglect charges about three hours later, jail records show.
She is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.