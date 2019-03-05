Woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for making bomb threat to MYR

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a California woman to two years in federal prison for making a bomb threat to Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Michelle Bryant, 47, pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally conveying false and misleading information.
The information concerned several false claims of explosive devices placed at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Evidence presented in court showed that from March through Autust 17, Bryant called in five bomb threats to the airport.
In Feb. 2018, the FBI identified Bryant as a suspect and interviewed her. She admitted to placing the series of calls. Bryant said her motive for the hoaxes was to seek revenge for a failed relationship with a person who had ties to the airport.
Bryant was also ordered to pay the Horry County Airport Authority $12,822.40 in restitution to reimburse the airport for their purchase of a full-time bomb detection dog and a trained handler.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.