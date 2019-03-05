St. James Elementary School parents anxiously await fifth test for mold

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Parents of students at St. James Elementary are anxiously waiting for a fifth test for mold spores to be completed this week.
Previous tests revealed mold spores were present in the Reading Room and the E-100 classroom.
The most recent test revealed the mold spore count went up in the E-100 classroom.
The Horry County School Board met Monday but didn’t discuss the mold since it wasn’t on their agenda for the meeting.
Some parents are still concerned about the health of their kids, like Will and Aubrey Taylor.
They have two kids at the school, and they say they come home with headaches and blurred vision sometimes. They don’t know for sure whether exposure to mold is what caused that, but they’re worried it may have.
“It’s scary,” Aubrey Taylor said. “You don’t know how it’s going to affect them later.”
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier emphasized Monday the number one priority of the district is to keep the students and staff safe.
There isn’t a set date for the next test to be completed, but Bourcier said it will happen one day this week. The district will have to wait seven to 10 days to get the results of that test back.
